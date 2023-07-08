Amarnath Yatra | Div Com Jammu Directs DCs To Increase Lodgement Capacity, Activate EOCs

JAMMU, Jul 8: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today chaired a meeting of concerned Deputy Commissioners to review the arrangements in view of yatra suspension due to bad weather conditions.

The Div Com inquired about the number of yatris accommodated in 5 districts of Jammu division including Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Ramban, and Udhampur. It was informed by the concerned Deputy Commissioners that around 6000 yatris have been lodged in Yatri Niwas Chanderkote- Ramban, 600 in Udhampur, 6000 in Jammu, 1200 in Samba and 1100 in Kathua district.

The Div Com directed the concerned DCs to increase accommodation capacity in their respective districts and ensure uninterrupted water, power supply to the lodgement centres. He also instructed the DCs to ensure that the EOCs (Control Rooms) function round the clock in all the districts.

The DCs were told to visit lodgement centres to oversee the provision of facilities to avoid any inconvenience to the pilgrims.

The Div Com also reviewed the status of National Highway at Ramban and instructed DC Ramban and Project Director NHAI to mobilize adequate men and machinery to clear the road and maintenance of the traffic worthiness of the old road.

The Div Com also asked to allow the pilgrims who want to visit local shrines, temples and tourist destinations in the districts they are staying.

It was informed that the Registration and distribution of tokens for Yatra will also be suspended for tomorrow.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa; Commissioner JMC, Rahul Yadav; Deputy Director Planning, Munish Dutta, while Deputy Commissioners of Kathua, Samba, Udhampur and Ramban alongwith concerned officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.