LG Manoj Sinha Addresses BHU Urology Alumni Meet At Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Jul 8: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the Banaras Hindu University-BHU Urology Alumni Meet, organized by the Department of Urology, SKIMS at Srinagar, today.

In his address on the occasion, the Lt Governor lauded the significant contribution of BHU alumni to the knowledge economy and pioneering new areas of research for all round development of the country.

The Lt Governor paid tributes to Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and remembered his lifelong campaigns that have brought social and economic transformation in Indian society.

“Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya had scripted India’s industrial revolution. Now, the country expects valuable contribution of alumni in critical areas of socio-economic development and in a rapidly changing global environment, we have to focus on developing indigenous capabilities,” the Lt Governor said.

“Alumni have onerous responsibility of mentoring youth, building strong network to harness their existing potential to realize the dreams and ambitions of new India,” the Lt Governor observed.

All the Alumni need to take a pledge to contribute to reforms, speeding up of infrastructure development and building of strong educational institutions to prepare today’s young generation for tomorrow’s challenges, he said.

At the Alumni Meet, the Lt Governor highlighted several milestones achieved in the health and medical education sector of J&K.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we are making sincere efforts to augment the health infrastructure and ensuring accessible, affordable and quality healthcare services to all, he added.

He also urged the BHU alumni for their active participation to strengthen the healthcare ecosystem of J&K UT.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor released souvenir of BHU Alumni meet, and publications on Medicos and NEET MCH Exam.

Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson J&K Waqf Board; Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary Health and Medical Education; Prof. Parvaiz Ahmad Koul, Director SKIMS; Head of Departments from BHU and GMC, former HoDs, alumni of BHU and their family members were present on the occasion.