Annual Kailash Yatra Scheduled From Sept 11

DDC Doda discusses arrangements with line departments, religious organizations

BHADERWAH, July 8: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Doda, Vishesh Mahajan today convened a meeting here in Dak Bunglow Bhaderwah to discuss the arrangements for forthcoming Yatras in the district, particularly the annual Kailash Yatra.

BDC chairman, Omi Chand; DDC councilor, Yudhvir Singh; Senior Superintendent of Police, Abdul Qayoom; ADC Bhaderwah, Chowdhary Dil Mir; Chief Medical Officer, ACD, CAHO, ASP Bhaderwah, Tehsildar Bhaderwah, BDO Bhaderwah , XEN R&B Bhaderwah, DFO Bhaderwah, XEN BDA, OC 33-CRPF, EO MC Bhaderwah, Representatives of various other departments and president Sanatan Dharam Sabha Bhaderwah, Kailash Sewa Sangh and other trustees were present in the meeting.

President Sanathan Dharam Sabha, Bhaderwah, informed the meeting about the schedule of forthcoming Kailash Yatra in the district and sought cooperation from District administration for smooth conduct of the historical Pilgrimage.

The Kailash Yatra, as informed by the president SDS, is scheduled to be held on 11th September to 12th September 2023.

The Sanatan Dharam Sabha called upon administration to make foolproof security arrangements for the pilgrims and ensure maintenance of roads, availability of drinking water, presence of medical staffs along the route of Yatra, accommodation of pilgrims, arrangements of buses, arrangements of firewood at yatra venues, arrangements of power through Generators besides other facilities viz toilets at different locations enroute and at venues.

Responding to the issues raised by the Sabha, the DDC issued on the spot directions with respect to different Yatras which are going to be held to different religious places.

Regarding Security, SSP Doda was asked to deploy a sufficient number of police personnel along the Yatra routes to ensure the safety of pilgrims. He further directed the ASP Bhaderwah to ensure hassle free movement of vehicles carrying pilgrims.

The DFO Bhaderwah was asked to clear the inconveniences along the traditional route and make availability of firewood at kailash kund and at Hayan where Yatra will have a night halt.

The DDC stressed on making adequate provision of drinking water on the yatra route to meet the requirement of the huge rush of pilgrims expected this year. He further insisted upon the R&B department to clear the landslides on Bhaderwah Chamba road for smooth and hassle free movement of vehicles during the days of Yatra.

It was decided that a medical team would be sent with the Yatra in addition to the staff being posted at different halts enroute and CMO Doda was directed to make arrangements in this regard.

The DDC further directed the officers to encourage the yatris for keeping the yatra venues clean and make use of dustbins installed at different halt points. The DDC appealed to the yatris not to carry toxic substances with them. The police will lay nakkas at different points to have a check on these items.

Tahsildar Bhaderwah and BDO Bhaderwah were nominated as nodal officers for the smooth conduct of yatras in the Bhaderwah Sub District.