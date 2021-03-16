Corona virus pandemic, among numerous things, had a telling effect also on the entire schedule of the annual Shri Amarnath yatra last year which after scheduling and rescheduling was finally decided to be held only symbolically restricted to the rituals in respect of the Holy Mace and its obeisance at this one of the holiest, ancient and most venerable and famous shrines in the south Kashmir Himalayas. In simpler words, there was actually no pilgrimage with peoples’ participation which had its worst impact on the vast number of people associated with this two month old annual yatra affecting the livelihood of thousands of people and the local economy but saving human lives being paramount, the decision was hailed by everybody looking to then prevailing compelling circumstances. However, with opening up in a phased manner and now virtually cent per cent, after series of lockdown measures to contain infections from spreading, coupled with greater awareness about adhering to precautionary protocol by the people, the overall position across the country has improved vastly, particularly in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir hence the ”Go-Ahead” to this year’s yatra. Accordingly, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) in its Board Meeting held recently under the chairmanship of the Lt. Governor and attended by the Board members and some senior bureaucrats and officers decided about the duration, mode and modalities about the yatra to the 3880 metre high cave shrine which is scheduled to start on June 28 to conclude on Shravan Purnima falling on August 22 coinciding with Raksha Bandhan. We feel that it is all a bold decision in the sense that the administrative machinery must have chalked out all plans and arrangements in respect of this pilgrimage which is peculiar and virtually unique of its kind passing through snowy mountains, glaciers, icy cold lakes and tracks and walkways made out manually cleared from frozen snow a few weeks before the commencement of the pilgrimage. Usually, the administration in Jammu and Kashmir has all along been on virtual tenterhooks and always anxious about the safety and security of the pilgrims especially en-route Jammu to the base camp and right up to the shrine cave on account of terror threats, the handiwork of Pakistan and its various agencies and, therefore, impregnable security arrangements are made to ward off and pre-empt any acts of violence designed against the pilgrims and thus disrupting the yatra. However, this year added to this type of standing threat is the dread of the COVID-19 virus infection threat to fight which extra and special measures must be taken especially keeping in view a sudden spike in infections in a few states across the country. It is to be noted that the dreaded virus remains active even in frozen temperatures also and no complacency even by a solitary pilgrim can be afforded as that could wreak unimaginable harm on unsuspecting others impacting seriously the entire yatra. Therefore, the decision of the Board that this year’s pilgrimage would be held as per COVID -19 SOPs developed by the Government is one of the most important steps taken and we would only reiterate that the same needs to be enforced very strictly. Any case of infection en-route the yatra, needless to add, cannot be provided with any type of instantaneous medical help which usually in a city or otherwise can be provided looking to the peculiar and difficult topography which needs to be made fairly known to the intending pilgrims to the shrine cave, as a sufficient precautionary measure. The other facet of the pilgrimage is the slew of facilities to pilgrims and other stakeholders which must be provided right from the point of registration of yatris, their insurance, deciding about the ceiling on number of pilgrims allowed on daily basis, providing of ponies, palkies , medical assistance, shelters and the like should receive preferred, pointed and concerted attention by the designated field personnel of police, Tourism Department, Medical, Food Supplies and Public Distribution Departments and the like. The total number decided to be allowed being capped at 11.2 lakh must have been based on various inputs and considerations. In short, this year’s safe and secure pilgrimage to the Holy shrine cave would definitely prove as an acid test of the degrees of success of the overall arragements