Watergam Mini-Secretariat

For construction of a Mini Secretariat with an estimated cost of Rs. 5.56 crore at Watergam in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district as many as eight years seems too less a period to complete it. The said project was started in the year 2012 and continues to be incomplete even now being subjected to spate of ‘brakes’ in the shape of frequent suspension of work on it. One thing, however, worth noting is that all the successive Governments have been consistent in their levels of indifference towards this project. Since local people have been pinning their hopes in this complex building to house all offices of the district at one place expecting better performance of offices and the people saving on time, energy and transport charges, we urge the concerned authorities to look into the matter so that the much delayed miniSecretariat building is complete in all respects.