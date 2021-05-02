Jammu and Kashmir Govt extends closure of educational institutes till May-31

JAMMU: The government of Jammu & Kashmir has ordered the closure of all schools, colleges, universities, technical/skill development Institutes in the state due to the spike in Covid-19 cases across the state. All the educational institutes in the state will remain closed till May 31, 2021.

The schools and coaching institutes in the state will remain closed till May 10, and all the classes and academic activities will be conducted online. All the government, government-aided and private schools in Jammu and Kashmir have been ordered to shut down.