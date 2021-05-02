All districts of Jammu province, Kashmir province except Srinagar declared Orange Zone

JAMMU: The J&K administration on Sunday notified Red, Yellow and Green zones keeping in view the rising Covid-19 cases.

As per government Order no. 26-JK (DMRRR) of 2021, Srinagar district and Lakhanpur Containment zone on the NH-44 with a buffer of 500 meters radius is in red zone. All districts of Kashmir Province except Srinagar and all districts of Jammu Province are in the green zone, while as no area finds itself in the green zone.

Further the order reads that “This categorization of districts into Red, Orange and Green Zones/ Districts will be followed for the purposes of implementation of permitted activities in the respective districts, as per a separate order, to be issued by the State Executive Committee (SEC). This classification of districts will be reviewed periodically and any further modifications will be made by the Government of Jammu & Kashmir.”

