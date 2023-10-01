All Officers, Staff Of Hazratbal Shrine Suspended For Negligence Of Duties

SRINAGAR, Oct 1: Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board chairperson has ordered the suspension of all officers and staff of Hazratbal shrine for negligence of duties on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

According to the order, the action was taken during the surprise visit by the chairperson to Hazratbal shrine on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) in view of complaints by the people.

The order states that it was found that grave negligence of the concerned staff had created a lot of inconvenience to the devotees.

“Despite repeated orders and instructions from the officers and the ground staff concerned have failed to provide adequate facilities to the devotees. In view of this all the officers and the staff of Hazratbal shrine have been placed under suspension with immediate effect for the grave negligence in their duties,” reads the order.

The order stated that inquiry team headed by the chairperson has been constituted to probe into the issue—(KNO)