J&K Govt Orders Suspension Of DySP Sheikh Adil, ASP Budgam Gowhar Khan

Srinagar, Oct 1: Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday ordered suspension of two senior police officers including DySP Sheikh Adil, who was recently arrested in a corruption case in Srinagar.

According to an order, J&K home department stated that Adil Mushtaq, Deputy Superintendent of Police, shall be deemed to have been placed under suspension with effect from 21.09.2023.

Adil was arrested on September 21 in case FIR No. 149/2023 under sections 7, 7A of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and section 167, 193, 201, 210, 218, 221 of IPC in Police Station Nowgam.

The order stated that he shall remain attached with Zonal Police Headquarters Kashmir, during the period of suspension.

In a separate order, the home department ordered suspension of additional superintendent of police Budgam Gowhar Ahmad Khan with immediate effect.

“Pending enquiry into his conduct Gowhar Ahmad Khan, Addl. Superintendent of Police Budgam, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect. It is further ordered that the Officer shall remain attached with Zonal Police Headquarters Kashmir, during the period of suspension,” reads the order. (KNO)