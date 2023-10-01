Aries : Today, you will show everyone what you’re capable of. You are likely to come up with great ideas and work strategies, which will prove productive. However, if appreciation doesn’t come your way, Ganesha says you must learn to take disappointment in your stride.

Taurus : This day you will be compelled to be resigned to your fate. Ganesha does not see your own will power in operation today. Though you would be surrendering yourself to the whims of destiny, do not expect anything good to come out of it. You are likely to take wrong decisions and go of course. This is one of those days when you are liable to feel extremely lost and lonely. Have no fears. The day will pass, like any other day.

Gemini : You will end up having an argument with people owing to your aggressive nature. These people could slander your reputation on account of your enemity. However you will be able to defeat them. They will have to give up against your intellectual superiority. Be wary, says Ganesha.

Cancer : You will make new friends. You will have a jolly time with them, but some worry or tension will nag you. But Ganesha says that all worries will go away by evening, when you relax with friends.

Leo : You will be seized by a desire to do something new for a change today. Your mood will be bright throughout the day. You will be able to achieve success owing to your energy and enthusiasm. The planets are in your favour, hence you can accept the challenges coming your way and prevail over them, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Expenditures will be like oil spills– wasteful and dirty. But cosmic energies and positivity are gathering wind today, and you should do well to make full use of them in your personal and professional life, says Ganesha.

Libra : Ganesha says today is the right day to get closer to your loved one. You will spend the evening with your beloved. Today you will be mentally very energetic too. Make the most of the day.

Scorpio : The day does not begin on a very good note as you seem to be in a belligerent mood. Be calm and patient as your hot temper may spoil a good deal. Limit your conversations and discussions with colleagues and friends, advises Ganesha. Practising meditation and yoga will bring you some respite towards the end of the day.

Sagittarius : No pains, no gains. So, when you go through a lot of turmoil and toil hard for your work, the rewards are definitely going to be fruitful, says Ganesha. Time for get together and soiree with family and friends! In a nutshell, a day with lot of fun activities.

Capricorn : Your hands are full with plenty of projects and assignments. Finish them off as soon as you can and spend rest of the day refreshing your mind. Communicating with people of all walks of life will make you enhance your horizon of knowledge, feels Ganesha. Talking about personal life, you will feel free to conduct yourself as per your wish.

Aquarius : You are in for a challenging day today. But, luck is by your side and you will be able to come out of the storm hale and hearty, assures Ganesha. If you are a businessman, you may enter into some major business venture, sign important contracts and take up new projects. It will be an exhausting day, but it will keep you charged up.

Pisces : You need to tread cautiously today when it comes to matters related to business. Do not make any decisions in haste, or it could come back to haunt you at a later date. All financial dealings will need to be carefully monitored. Do not indulge in speculative activities or undue risk taking. A little consideration now will save you a lot of trouble later, says Ganesha.