Al-Qaeda terrorist arrested in Jamshedpur

RANCHI: The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Jharkhand Police has arrested an Al-Qaeda terrorist from Jamshedpur, a senior police officer said on Sunday.
On a tip-off, a team of the ATS nabbed Mohammad Kallimuddin Muzahiri near Tatanagar railway station on Saturday, ATS Superintendent of Police, Vijaya Laxmi, told reporters here.
Active with Al-Qaeda’s Indian sub-committee organisation, he was preparing youths for jihad and terror acts, police said. (AGENCIES)
