Kashmiri held with pistol and charas in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Police have recovered a pistol and 19 bullets from a Kashmiri in suburban Oshiwara and are investigating his motive behind visiting Mumbai, an official said on Sunday.

Police recovered the pistol and bullets from Tanveer Sharif Khan (30), a resident of Pooch district of Jammu and Kashmir, when he, along with three others, was allegedly puffing charas (a form of cannabis) in a dormitory on Saturday night.

All the four have been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said. (AGENCIES)