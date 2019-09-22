JK politicians won’t be detained for more than 18 months: Jitendra

JAMMU: Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday that Kashmiri politicians detained following the abrogation of Article 370 will not be kept in confinement for more than 18 months.

He also said the leaders were not arrested but they were living as “house guests” and were even provided with CDs of Hollywood movies and bread of their choices.

“Political leaders have been kept in VIP bungalows. We have even given them CDs of Hollywood movies. Gym facility has also been provided to them. They are not under house arrest. They are house guests,” he said at a public rally here. (AGENCIES)