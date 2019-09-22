VP calls for introducing structural reforms to make agriculture profitable

NEW DELHI: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday stressed the need to introduce structural reforms to make agriculture profitable and sustainable.

Presenting Rythu Nestham Awards on the occasion of the 15th Anniversary of the publication of Rythu Nestham and two other journals Pasu Nestam and Prakruti Nestam at a function held in Swarna Bharat Trust, in Hyderabad, he urged the Union Government and various state governments to accord highest priority to agriculture, education and healthcare sectors.

With 60 per cent of the population dependent on agriculture, he said the foremost priority must be accorded to promoting agriculture and making it viable and remunerative. (AGENCIES)