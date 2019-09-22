Rahul takes bronze as India enjoy best ever show at Worlds

NUR-SULTAN (KAZAKHSTAN): Rahul Aware on Monday bagged a bronze medal to ensure that India’s best-ever medal haul at the World Wrestling Championship after young Deepak Punia settled for silver having pulled out of final due to injury.

Aware outclassed Tyler Lee Graff, the 2017 Pan- America champion, 11-4 in the 61kg bronze play-off to take India’s tally to five medals.

India’s previous best show was in 2013, when the country had three in their kitty courtesy Amir Dahiya (silver), Bajrang Punia (bronze) and Sandeep Tulsi Yadav (bronze in Greco-Roman)

Aware was in complete control of the bout and jumped in joy at the end, having won the biggest medal of his career. (AGENCIES)