Azad meets people in Anantnag

SRINAGAR: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is on a three-day visit to Kashmir following Supreme Court orders, on Sunday visited Anantnag district in south Kashmir where he met people in a Government housing colony.
Azad, who was scheduled to meet people at Dak Bungalow which has been declared a jail, had to change the venue after authorities refused him permission, a local Congress leader said.
“Azad was at the housing colony from 11.00 am to 3.00 pm. Many people came to meet him,” the leader, who wished not to be named, said. (AGENCIES)
Editorial
Expedite digitization of Civil Secretariat records
State Cancer Institute at SKIMS
Rajnath flies Tejas
Dengue has ‘arrived’ in Jammu again
Setting up of two Medi-Cities
Millers-officials nexus