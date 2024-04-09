Akshay-Tiger’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ & Ajay’s ‘Maidaan’ To Now Release On April 11

MUMBAI, Apr 9: Action film “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, and Ajay Devgn-led “Maidaan” will now release on April 11, the makers have announced.

The two films were earlier scheduled to be make their debuts in theatres on April 10 but as the festival of Eid will be celebrated on April 11, the makers decided to shift the release.

Akshay and Tiger shared the news of their film’s new release on their respective Instagram pages on Monday evening. (Agencies)