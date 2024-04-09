EMPLOYMENT (09-04-2024)

Laboratory Technician
for
Divine Diagnostics
Near Gopal Mandir,
Paloura Top, Jammu
Send Resume on Whatsapp
Cont: 7082818000
0191-4010473
INDUSTRIAL REQUIREMENT
Interview are going on now
1. Accountant, Prodution Supervisor, Computer Opretor, Store Keeper, Receptionist, CRM, Telle caller, Counsellor
2. B.Tech in Mech, M.Sc, B.Sc, Billing operator, Markeeting Executive
3. Waiter, peon, Driver, Packing Boy, Security Guard, Helper
Address:- NMS sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna
Contact No.:- 7298663220,9622365951
Email.nmsjk2050@gmail.com
WANTED MAID
Part time maid for a small family in Gandhi Nagar
Timing 8 AM to 7 PM
Work .Domestic work with Cooking.
Handsome salary negotiable
Contact .9419184919
0191 2435517
0191 7962525
JOB IN CLINIC
A-ONE ULTRASOUND CLINIC, GANDHI NAGAR.
1. Receptionist [Female] with good computer typing speed.
2. FMPHW [Helper]
Walk in Interview at Aquaf Commercial complex 1st floor, opp. Govt. Hospital, Gandhi nagar.
Interview time 6pm
Contact- 8082201656, 9103125091
URGENTLY REQUIRED
REQUIREMENT :-
MARKETING BOYS.(15K TO 25K)
COORDINATOR. (MALE & FEMALE BOTH) (12K TO 18K)
FEMALE RECEPTIONIST(12K TO 15K)
ACCOUNTANT (15K TO 25K)
ARACOT CONSTRUCTION
J&K LARGEST TILES, BATHWARE AND HARDWARE SHOWROOM.
ADDRESS :- NH 44, SARORE ADDA, BARI BRAHMANA JAMMU.
CONTACT NO :- 9103309688
EMAIL ID :- aracotconstruction11@gmail.com
VACANCY
COMPUTER OPERATOR
Cum Team Member/Facilitator
Salary CTC Rs 13500/-
Only candidates shortlisted on WhatsApp come for
Interview on 12-04-2024 at NDF
Udheywala, Jammu www.ndf.net.in
WhatsApp only Resume & address related queries :
8491070082
Required Staff
Office Boy – 1
Sales Boy- 1
Sales Girl- 1
Preferable from Channi Himmat or nearby
Salary Negotiable
Contact :
9419112183, 9018978600
REQUIRED HELPER
FOR OFFICE
AT
RAYA MORH
CONTACT DETAILS -9018383101 / 9419185173
Aptech International Preschool
Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Required Urgently teaching staff
“Looking for enthusiastic and dedicated preschool teachers to join our team! Must have a passion for early childhood education, creativity, and patience. Experience working with young children.
Contact:-70060-38685, 88035-00005
Or Walk in:
Address: 29, Chand Building, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar Jammu