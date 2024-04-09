EMPLOYMENT (09-04-2024)

Laboratory Technician

for

Divine Diagnostics

Near Gopal Mandir,

Paloura Top, Jammu

Send Resume on Whatsapp

Cont: 7082818000

0191-4010473

INDUSTRIAL REQUIREMENT

Interview are going on now

1. Accountant, Prodution Supervisor, Computer Opretor, Store Keeper, Receptionist, CRM, Telle caller, Counsellor

2. B.Tech in Mech, M.Sc, B.Sc, Billing operator, Markeeting Executive

3. Waiter, peon, Driver, Packing Boy, Security Guard, Helper

Address:- NMS sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna

Contact No.:- 7298663220,9622365951

Email.nmsjk2050@gmail.com

WANTED MAID

Part time maid for a small family in Gandhi Nagar

Timing 8 AM to 7 PM

Work .Domestic work with Cooking.

Handsome salary negotiable

Contact .9419184919

0191 2435517

0191 7962525

JOB IN CLINIC

A-ONE ULTRASOUND CLINIC, GANDHI NAGAR.

1. Receptionist [Female] with good computer typing speed.

2. FMPHW [Helper]

Walk in Interview at Aquaf Commercial complex 1st floor, opp. Govt. Hospital, Gandhi nagar.

Interview time 6pm

Contact- 8082201656, 9103125091

URGENTLY REQUIRED

REQUIREMENT :-

MARKETING BOYS.(15K TO 25K)

COORDINATOR. (MALE & FEMALE BOTH) (12K TO 18K)

FEMALE RECEPTIONIST(12K TO 15K)

ACCOUNTANT (15K TO 25K)

ARACOT CONSTRUCTION

J&K LARGEST TILES, BATHWARE AND HARDWARE SHOWROOM.

ADDRESS :- NH 44, SARORE ADDA, BARI BRAHMANA JAMMU.

CONTACT NO :- 9103309688

EMAIL ID :- aracotconstruction11@gmail.com

VACANCY

COMPUTER OPERATOR

Cum Team Member/Facilitator

Salary CTC Rs 13500/-

Only candidates shortlisted on WhatsApp come for

Interview on 12-04-2024 at NDF

Udheywala, Jammu www.ndf.net.in

WhatsApp only Resume & address related queries :

8491070082

Required Staff

Office Boy – 1

Sales Boy- 1

Sales Girl- 1

Preferable from Channi Himmat or nearby

Salary Negotiable

Contact :

9419112183, 9018978600

REQUIRED HELPER

FOR OFFICE

AT

RAYA MORH

CONTACT DETAILS -9018383101 / 9419185173

Aptech International Preschool

Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Required Urgently teaching staff

“Looking for enthusiastic and dedicated preschool teachers to join our team! Must have a passion for early childhood education, creativity, and patience. Experience working with young children.

Contact:-70060-38685, 88035-00005

Or Walk in:

Address: 29, Chand Building, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar Jammu