Agriculture sector will benefit immensely with greater use of technology in farming:PM

NEW DELHI : Many farmers benefitted after fruits, vegetables were brought out of APMC Act in some states a few years ago said PM in Mann Ki Baat broadcast.

Our agriculture sector has shown its prowess during COVID-19 pandemic; Farmers playing a major role in building a self-reliant India said PM.

Agriculture sector will benefit immensely with greater use of technology in farming said PM Narendra Modi.

Had we followed Mahatma Gandhi’s economic philosophy, ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign would not have been needed today said PM. (Agencies)