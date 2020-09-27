BSF foils infiltration bid along IB in Samba

JAMMU : Alert troops of BSF have successfully foiled an infiltration bid along the international border in Samba sector of Jammu, official sources here said on Sunday.

They said that during the intervening night of Sept 26-27, BSF troops deployed at Border Outpost Mangu Chak in Ghagwal Sector, Samba observed some suspicious movement of around 3 to 4 suspected terrorists.

“After seeing suspicious movement own troops fired around few rounds of small arms towards Pakistan side,” they said adding that Pakistan Rangers also retaliated with 70 to 80 small arms fire.

“After firing by Indian troops the suspected persons ran away while no loss reported,” they said.

BSF in the recent past recovered cache of arms, ammunition and drugs from along the border dropped from a drone by Pakistan. (agencies)