Advisors Sharma, Kumar for maintaining pace of development

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 1: Advisors to Governor K K Sharma and Vijay Kumar while jointly chairing a meeting asked the officers to ensure that present situation should not hamper pace of development being carried across Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, Financial Commissioner Finance Arun Mehta, Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra, Commissioner Secretary PDD Hirdesh Kumar, Commissioner Secretary PHE A K Sahu, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmed Khan, IGP Kashmir S P Pani and Chief Engineers of PDD, PHE and PWD Deputy Commissioners of Ganderbal and Budgam participated in the meeting through videoconferencing.

They stressed on close synergy between civil, law enforcement agencies and executing departments engaged in development works for the smooth implementation of various schemes and programs being undertaken in PWD and especially related to strengthening power sector here.

They said that the same would go a long way in ensuring the speedy closure of various programmmes without any cost escalation and other related things.

The meeting also directed the Divisional Commissioner and IGP to nominate officers who would actively liaison with the officers of the PDD so that they don’t face any inconvenience while carrying out works on the transmission towers especially in Budgam and Ganderbal districts. It was also directed to prepare day to day today monitoring reports about the status of executing works so that effective feedback can be generated for taking necessary measures.

The Deputy Commissioners of Budgam and Ganderbal were directed to ensure that the bottlenecks besides land acquisition and requisite permission should be sorted at earliest for the smooth implementation of the welfare programmes.