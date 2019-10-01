J&K gets Best Learning and Sharing Space Award at Arogya Manthan

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 1: National Health Authority organized two day long Arogya Manthan to mark completion of one year of the implementation of Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojan (AB-PMJAY).

All the States and Union Territories participated in the Manthan.

State Health Agencies were asked to showcase the best practices adopted in the respective states. State Health Agency, J & K also participated by way showcasing the best practices adopted in the successful implementation of Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in J&K.

J&K got the best learning and sharing space award during the event. Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner Health & Medical Education, J&K & Bhupinder Kumar, Chief Executive Officer State Health Agency, J & K received the award from Union Health & Family Welfare Minister, Dr Harshvardhan.

During the valedictory function chaired by Prime Minister, Chief Executive Officer National Health Agency, Dr. Indu Bhushan appreciated the efforts put in by the State in generation of golden cards. J&K covered 60 % of the beneficiary families, with regard to golden card generation, in less than first six months of its implementation.

The innovative practices adopted by the State in generation of golden cards resulted in better utilization of services by the beneficiaries.