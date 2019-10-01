Your success can transform people’s life, PM tells young IAS officers

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 1: While emphasizing the importance of the role of IAS officers in nation’s service, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today told the young officers that their success can transform the life of people.

The Prime Minister was addressing valedictory session of IAS (2017 batch) Assistant Secretaries. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, Principal Secretary to PM, P K Mishra, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Union Secretary Personnel C Chandramouli were present on the dais. The function was attended by senior officers in the Govt of India and the outgoing batch of Assistant Secretaries.

The officers made several presentations to the Prime Minister on themes ranging from Transforming Aspirational Districts to Governance Solutions for Transparency and Faster Delivery.

The Prime Minister encouraged the officers to be receptive towards new ideas, new concepts and perspectives. One should take feedback from multiple sources, analyze them and incorporate them, he said and asked the officers to strive for continuous learning and to foster curiosity.

Interacting with the officers, Modi said that maintaining service orientation is paramount for a civil servant as it will bring out neutrality.

Emphasizing on the importance of public participation, Prime Minister urged the young officers to encourage collective efforts for effective implementation of Government schemes. He exhorted the officers to imbibe the best experiences they had during the course of being Assistant Secretary.

Prime Minister appreciated the young officers for their presentations and wished them the best for their roles ahead. “Your success is important for the nation. Your success can transform the lives of many people”, he said.