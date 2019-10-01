Delegation from Ladakh meets Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 1: A delegation from Ladakh led by Kacho Feroz Ahmed Khan, CEC, LAHDC, Kargil; Gyal P Wangyal, CEC, LAHDC, Leh and Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Member Parliament, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

The delegation submitted that with the announcement of Union Territory for Ladakh and with the nearing of appointed day, there are various kinds of concerns among different stakeholders with regard to safeguarding their respective genuine interests under the new dispensation.

It requested that UT Ladakh may be declared Tribal area under 6th Schedule of Constitution, strengthening of the LAHDCs of Leh and Kargil through required amendments of LAHDC Act; Separate UT Ladakh Cadre; indigenous certificate on lines of Nagaland to protect the Government jobs for locals; mmaintaining separate seniority list of Ladakh Division and filling up of departmental posts as well as the 495 posts created for Ladakh Division from the employees of Ladakh Division; posting of faculty and ministerial staff for commencing the functioning of Ladakh University without further loss of time; and regularization of casual labours and other non permanents employees in various departments.

Governor assured the delegation due consideration of its demands.