Advisor Kumar visits JLNM Hospital, takes appraisal of healthcare facilities

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 15: With a view to take appraisal of healthcare facilities available for the patients, Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar paid an extensive visit to Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial (JLNM) Hospital, here today.

Medical Superintendent JLNM Hospital, Dr Zakir Hussain Khan, senior doctors and faculty members were present at the hospital during the visit.

The Advisor took round of various units including OPD, Dialysis Centre, Blood Bank, Lab and other units in the hospital. He was briefed by the Medical Superintendent of the hospital about the healthcare facilities and available infrastructure including necessary life-saving equipments and other machinery required for treatment.

To get first hand appraisal of the facilities/services being provided to the patients, the Advisor interacted with them at various OPD/wards. He also sought details of the same from the in-charge of these units.

During the visit, hospital management and other concerned officers also discussed the hospital infrastructure development plan so as to deal with the increasing number of patient’s inflow.

The Advisor discussed in detail various issues needed to be addressed immediately ensuring best healthcare facilities to the patients coming to the hospital for the treatment. Directing the hospital management for putting in sincere efforts to create patient friendly atmosphere, the Advisor said that every patient coming to the hospital should be given best possible medical treatment. He asked to resolve all the issues hampering smooth functioning of the hospital at the earliest.

He asked the hospital administration to augment the facilities at Dialysis Centre so that more patients can be provided services at the centre. He also asked for expediting the process of installation of CT Scan at the hospital.

While interacting with the hospital administration and doctors, the Advisor directed for bringing more improvement in the functioning of the hospital so that people visiting this health institution get better healthcare services.

The Advisor also interacted with the BUMS Doctors who are undergoing Six Months Bridge Course at the Hospital and sought details of training being provided to them. It was informed that after the completion of this course, these doctors will be adjusted at the Health & Wellness Centres and act as counselors and dispensers.