Govt will not allow terrorists, separatists to succeed: Khanna

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, Oct 15: BJP national vice president and incharge Jammu and Kashmir, Avinash Rai Khanna today warned the anti national elements and terrorists that Government will not allow them to succeed in their vicious designs at any cost.

Addressing Panches and Sarpanches here, in connection with Block Development Council (BDC) elections, Khanna strongly condemned the killing of a driver by anti social elements in Shopian district of South Kashmir yesterday and said that such acts will not be allowed to take place in the Valley now.

He said security forces are fully in control of the situation and Government is determined to frustrate the designs of the terrorists and anti social elements. He said the attack on the driver by the anti social elements is the result of the desperation of terrorist organizations and separatists after they saw that public in Kashmir has fully endorsed its support to abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A to have one law and rule in entire nation.

Khanna said that with these acts the militants want to divert the attention of Government and the people but they will never succeed in their designs.

BJP leader said that with the holding of BDC elections the power will be directly transferred to village and ward levels in the State which will help in empowerment of the people at grass root level. He said BJP led Government at Centre and State Governor decided to hold BDC elections so that all parties can take part in it and strengthen democratic process in the State.

Denying that Government has banned any party or created barriers for their participation in elections, he said the political parties and leaders of the State are free to contest the elections and participate in BDC elections provided they have courage.

He charged the opposition parties of loot and plunder in the State and said the people of the State know every thing. They (people) wanted that action be taken against these parties who looted the State exchequer over the years, he added.

He said in Kashmir people are not against the abrogation of 370 and 35 A as situation is totally normal in the Valley and people are doing their normal business.

The function among others was addressed by MLCs Sofi Yousf and G L Raina. It was attended by BJP leaders including Altaf Thakur, Veer Saraf and Dr Darkshan Andrabi among others.