Sahira installs self-made bakery stall to contribute for ‘Bharat Ke Veer’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 15: To contribute for the soldiers of Indian Forces under ‘Bharat Ke Veer’, Sahira Mahajan-a class 11th student of Presentation Convent and daughter of Jammu has started Bake Sale, in association with Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Foundation here.

Daughter of Ankur Mahajan–a renowned businessman of Jammu, Sahira is a home baker, who started baking at the age of 10.

“I wanted to contribute something for the soldiers, who sacrificed their lives and their precious family time for us on borders. So I just went into my kitchen and started baking home delicious bakery items, which are available in the stall installed at Diva, Gandhi Nagar,” said Sahira Mahajan.

“The entire sale amount will directly go to the Bharat Ke Veer Foundation, which is a small token of contribution from us for the martyred soldiers’ families,” she added.

Sahira has also organized an event earlier in which she donated cupcakes at Orphanage.

Apart from her family, friends and relatives, shoppers have also appreciated the initiative taken by Sahira in such a small age and the good sale was record open, the first day of her stall. The stall will continue till October 16 upto 8 pm.

A shopper namely Neeti appreciated the initiative of Sahira. “Young generation is aware about the martyrdom of soldiers and are thinking of contributing towards the welfare of the martyrs families”, she said when asked about the message to the young generation.

Jitender Gupta, grandfather of Sahira expressed happiness over the initiative initiated by his granddaughter.

“Since childhood, Sahira was desirous to contribute for the martyrs. She installed the Bake Sale stall out of her pocket money”, Gupta said, adding that the money collected from this bakery stall will be given to Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Foundation for further presenting the same to the martyrs families.