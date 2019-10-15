BJP committed to development, upliftment of poor: Jugal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 15: Jugal Kishore Sharma, BJP Member of Parliament from Jammu -Poonch Lok Sabha Constituency along with former Minister, Davinder Kumar Manyal & former Minister, Chander Parkash Ganga held party workers meet at Samba and Sarore in Vijaypur Constituency.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, while addressing the gathering said that Bhartiya Janata Party is only political party in India which is bound to strengthen nationalist forces & is also pro development. He said BJP is committed to development of nation and upliftment of poor.

He, while boosting the morale of party workers said that even in BDC elections Sarpanches and Panches will play major role but one should reach every doorstep to spread the ideology of the party .He said that BJP believes in the mantra coined by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi “Sabka Sath Sabka Vikaas” and the day is not too far when India will be crowned as number one in every field amongst the comity of nations.

He said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and BJP national president, Amit Shah created such a work culture in the country that today all politicians and officials work with utmost dedication and responsibility. He also shared his experiences and further discussed that hardwork will surely lead to the success and it is the first time in history when in BJP Government bold step has been taken to held Block Development Council elections to strengthen Panchayats.

District president BJP Samba, Jangbir Singh Chiku along with Mandal presidents & their team, Chairman MC VIjaypur & Samba along with councilors, Sarpanches & Panches with senior leaders of BJP were present on the occasion.