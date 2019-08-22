Advisor Kumar lays foundation stone of 300 bedded GMC Hospital at Doda

*Reviews health facilities in Kishtwar

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Aug 22: Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar laid the foundation stone of 300 bedded hospital of newly established Government Medical College Doda, here today.

Financial Commissioner Health & Medical Education Atal Dulloo, District Development Commissioner Dr Sagar D Doifode and Principal GMC Doda Dr Tariq Parvez Azad were also present at the foundation laying function.

The hospital will have maximum capacity of 500 beds, with additional facilities of Canteens, Hospital Kitchen, Laundry Services, Central Sterilization section, one Lecture Hall with 158-seating capacity, a 20 bedded state of art Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Separate Emergency area with Emergency Operation theatres for Surgery, Gynae and Orthopedics and a floor for faculty offices.

The building is targeted to be completed by November 2020 according to the guidelines of MCI.

After laying the foundation stone for the new building, the Advisor inspected existing wards, units and interacted with staff to take firsthand appraisal of their grievances and issues related to the healthcare.

He was apprised by the management about the stock situation of emergency drugs and other medicines available at the Hospital. The Advisor also enquired about other activities being carried out by the health department for the people of the district.

The Advisor, while interacting with the hospital authorities, asked them to provide best healthcare services to the people and maintain the stock of essential drugs in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Advisor Kumar visited district Kishtwar and took stock of the health care facilities being provided to the patients in the District Hospital. He also reviewed security, law and order scenario in the district at a separate meeting.

At District Hospital, the Advisor interacted with the hospital authorities and enquired about issues related to patient care.

He directed hospital authorities to provide best health and medical care services/facilities to the patients and maintain the sufficient stock of essential drugs.

The Advisor inspected the emergency ward, maternity ward, dialysis unit, CT scan unit wherein he interacted with the patients and enquired about the facilities made available to them by the hospital authorities.

The hospital authorities apprised about stock situation of emergency drugs and other medicines. The hospital administration sought posts of radiologist and ENT for strengthening the patient care in the hospital.

The Advisor also enquired about the other activities being carried out by the health department for the welfare of people of the district.

Meanwhile, the Advisor also reviewed security, law & order scenario with the senior officers of civil and police administration besides other concerned officers of security agencies at a separate meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana, SSP, Dr. Harmeet Singh Mehta and other civil and police officers were also present on the occasion.