RTO Office agent among 4 arrested with stolen gypsy of Police Deptt, 4 other vehicles

Inter state gang of thieves busted

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 22: Gandhi Nagar police busted inter-state gang of thieves with the arrest of four persons along with five stolen vehicles including gypsy of Police Department.

This was stated by Superintendent of Police (SP) South Vinay Sharma while talking to media persons here today.

Divulging the details, SP said that on May 10 this year, a complaint was lodged by Ajay Kumar, a driver posted in SDRF with Police Station Gandhi Nagar stating that some unknown person(s) decamped with the official gypsy of the DySP Tejinder Kour, Deputy Controller, Civil Defence, Samba, from Nanak Nagar area.

Acting over the complaint, a case under FIR Number 121/19 under Section 379 RPC was registered at Gandhi Nagar Police Station and investigation started, Sharma informed.

During the course of investigation, teams from Gandhi Nagar Police Station and many others police stations including of Samba and Kathua districts also conducted raids in several areas and got some leads about the stolen police gypsy, SP South said, adding that during further investigation, a team from Gandhi Nagar Police Station rounded up several suspects and finally nabbed the thief, who had stolen the police gypsy.

The accused has been identified as Titu alias Karam Kumar, son of Ram Lubahya of Harnam Nagar Batala Punjab, at present Ward Number 13, Shastri Nagar Kathua.

During sustained questioning, five vehicles including stolen gypsy of the Police Department were recovered on the disclosure of the Titu, SP said, adding that during further investigation, it came to forth that the accused Titu with the help of his three associates namely Ashwani Kumar, son of Girdhari Lal of Bishnah, Tajinder Singh, son of late Janak Singh of Preet Nagar Digiana and Aftab Ahmed, son of Noor-ul-Din of Srinagar, at present Channi Himmat Jammu used to temper the registration, engine and chassis numbers of the stolen vehicles with condemned vehicles and further sold them to the customers on the cheapest rates.

SP South added that the accused Aftab Ahmed was working as an agent in RTO Office Jammu who helps other accused in preparing fake documents of the stolen vehicles, adding that all the four persons have been arrested.

Further questioning of the accused is going on to ascertain their involvement in other theft cases.

Police team led by SHO Gandhi Nagar Inspector Gurnam Singh Choudhary made the arrest under the supervision of SDPO City South Ram Singh, SP South Vinay Sharma and SSP Jammu Tejinder Singh.