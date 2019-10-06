Advisor Kumar, CS review developmental scenario in Anantnag

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, Oct 6: Advisor to Governor, K. Vijay Kumar and Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam today reviewed the security and developmental scenario of Anantnag district at a meeting here.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, IGP Kashmir S.P. Pani, DIG South also accompanied.

District Development Commissioner Anantnag, Khalid Jahangir briefed the Advisor and Chief Secretary about the progress achieved under key sectors like Health, R&B, Education, PHE, RDD, PMGSY, Agricultural, Horticulture, Animal & Sheep Husbandry.

The DDC sought the intervention of Chief Secretary for release of Rs. 4 crore for the completion of construction and finishing work of Rehmat-e-Aalam Hospital Anantnag.

The DDC also updated the Advisor and Chief Secretary about the arrangements for BDC Elections.

The Advisor and Chief Secretary complimented the district administration for overall performance in implementing State and Centrally sponsored schemes, organizing of public outreach programmes, ensuring better healthcare facilities, starting of fresh batch in GMC Anantnag, supply of essential commodities and conduct of sports events.

They stressed upon the administration to make best efforts in addressing the public issues on priority, with special focus on improving the public delivery system.

Later, various deputations met the Advisor and Chief Secretary and projected various issues concerning them. The deputations who met included, Pahalgam Hoteliers Association, Tracking Association, Panches/ Sarpanches, Chairmen Municipal Committees, Ward Members, Public delegation from Kokernag and adjacent areas, South Kashmir Transporters Association, Students and Teachers of private schools.

Both, Advisor and CS listened to the deputations patiently and assured them that all of their genuine issues would be looked into and redressed on priority.

The Advisor and Chief Secretary also visited the Fruit Mandi Batangoo where they were briefed that till date JK HMPPC has procured 54517 Apple boxes from growers.