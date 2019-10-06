People protest, demand repair of Jammu-Akhnoor road

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 6: People today held a protest against the district administration and National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) at Domana demanding repairing of Jammu-Akhnoor road.

The protest was held near Shiva Filling Station, Domana over deplorable condition of Jammu-Akhnoor road. A large number of people of Domana and adjoining areas participated in the protest. They said that a large number of potholes have emerged on Jammu-Akhnoor Road and causing accidents.

Social activist Dalbir Singh who led the protest said that for last two years this Jammu-Akhnoor road which has been given the status of National Highway has been totally neglected. Due to bad condition, the road has become accident prone, he added.

He said since the Government announced it as national highway and contract of its four-laning is allotted, this road on which daily thousands of people commute has been ignored. The potholes and ongoing work on the road is causing jam and most of time traffic plays at snail’s pace.

Dalbir asked the Government to fill the potholes and make the road safe for driving. “If the administration is not in position to fill the potholes, I along with locals will fill the potholes which will be very shameful for administration,” he added.

Others present during protest were Pawan Verma (Naib Sarpanch Panchayat Chano Chack), Panch Kewal Krishan, Daya Ram and Gopal Singh.