JeM module tasked cop killings busted

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 6: Security forces last night arrested a militant of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) who was tasked cop killings in the area and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession. With his arrests security forces have neutralized a JeM module tasked cop killings.

Security forces including 52-RR of Army, 53rd Batallion of Central Reserve Police (CRPF) and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police had established check-point at Kralhar in Baramulla area last night after inputs about movement of the militant in the area.

The militant, Momin Manzoor Saleh of Azad Gunj Arampora of Old Baramulla was arrested at the check point and one pistol, one magazine and 17 rounds of ammunition were recovered from his possession. The militant had escaped from the encounter last month in Old town Baramulla in which his accomplice was killed.

“Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession. All these incriminating materials have been seized by police to probe his complicity in terror crimes” a police spokesman said.

“According to the police records, he was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM and was part of groups involved in planning and executing terror attacks in the area. Terror crime cases were also registered against him including case FIR No. 147/19 of P/S Baramulla & 163/19 of P/S Baramulla”, the spokesman added.

Deputy Inspector General of Police North Kashmir, Sulaiman Chowdhry, told reporters that he was part of the three member JeM module who were possessing sophisticated .22 pistols and were tasked to conduct cop killings in the district. He described his arrest as major success.

He said that with the arrest of Saleh, the three member module of JeM was busted. He said that one of their members, Mohsin Gujri, was killed in Old town Baramulla on August 20 this year. Another militant Iqbal Naikoo was arrested during the intervening night of August 26 and 27 from Delina area of Baramulla district.

The DIG said that whenever security forces get inputs about presence of militants they act accordingly and conduct operations. He said that the operations against the militants will continue in North Kashmir.

In the meantime, security forces have launched massive operations in North Kashmir’s forest areas after inputs about militant movement. The troops are fanning the forest area to take on any militants hiding there.

The operations are also being conducted in the hinterland so as to put pressure on the militants and prevent their strikes.