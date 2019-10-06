2 fraudsters impersonating as policemen arrested

SRINAGAR, Oct 6:

Police claimed to have arrested two fraudsters impersonating as police personnel on Srinagar-Jammu national highway in south Kashmir.

A police official said that a vehicle was intercepted at a checkpoint by police near Kaigam crossing on the national highway.

“While checking the documents, the registration number didn’t match with that of the vehicle. The persons on board the vehicle were asked to provide ID cards, which also turned to be fake. The persons on the ID cards were identifying as Sub Inspector Irshad Ahmad Shah and Constable Abass Ali,” he said.

He said during search, police recovered two fake stamps of Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar & Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Awantipora.

“100 fake gold coins, two small idols and one toy pistol were also recovered from the vehicle,” he said, adding the duo was immediately taken into custody.

He said materials recovered from their possession have also been seized. “Both the arrested persons have been identified as Irshad Ahmad Shah son of Mohammad Afzal Shah resident of Gadikhal Awantipora and Abass Ali Wani son of Ali Mohammad resident of Aawanpora Awantipora,” he said.

He said case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Awantipora and investigation is going on. (UNI)