Advisor Khan reviews progress of RDD schemes

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 22: Advisor to Governor Farooq Khan today chaired a meeting to review progress on various ongoing schemes being undertaken by Rural Development Department.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Rural Development Department Sheetal Nanda, Mission Director JKSRLM, CEO, SLNA, IWMP, Director Rural Development Department Kashmir, Director Rural Development Department Jammu, Director Panchayat and other concerned senior officers.

During the meeting, the Advisor was briefed about progress achieved under various schemes. Under MGNREGA, a total of 9.49 lakh job cards have been issued among the workers during the financial year 2019-20, the meeting was told.

It was said that under PMAY scheme, a total of 16454 houses have been completed and progress is being made according to the set timelines. Under Himayat scheme a total of 14453 candidates have been enrolled and 45 project implementing agencies are on job for enrollment of candidates during the year 2019-20.

The meeting also took a detailed review of progress made under IWMP, RURBAN, RGSA and various other development schemes.

On the occasion, the Advisor directed the officers to work with utmost dedication so that the set targets are achieved in time.

He said schemes like MGNREGA are meant to create durable assets in the far-flung areas and to provide livelihood to the economically weaker sections of the society.

The Advisor stressed on further increase in man-days under MGNREGA with proper verification of job cards besides seeding of job cards with AADHAR at the earliest.

Earlier Advisor visited various Government offices and educational institutions of Srinagar district.

During the visit, Advisor Khan expressed satisfaction over the attendance of staff in the educational institutions and directed the heads of institutions to take appropriate action against the absentees.

At Government Middle School Kothibagh, Middle School Rajbagh and Middle School Jawahar Nagar, the Advisor interacted with the staff members and Heads of these institutions and impressed upon them to ensure regularity and punctuality.

While expressing his satisfaction on the attendance of staff in the educational institutions, the Advisor issued on the spot instructions to the heads of institutions to take appropriate measures so that 100 percent attendance and punctuality of staff and students is ensured in schools.

The Advisor was accompanied by Director School Education Kashmir, Mohammad Younis Malik and other senior officers of the Department.

Advisor Khan also visited Directorate of Horticulture, Planning and Marketing and various other departments to take stock of the functioning of the various components of these departments during the visit.

Meanwhile, Farooq Khan met scores of delegations and individuals at Church Lane here today.

Among the delegations include Falahi-Aam teachers from Bijbehara Anantnag who were seeking their regularisation of their services.

Delegations of RAMSA teachers from Kupwara and Pulwama districts and Abhinandan Home School Srinagar sought release of their wages.

Another delegation of Pharmacists apprised the Advisor about their grievances which was immediately forwarded to the concerned quarters for redressal.

One more delegation raised the issue of dumping of municipal waste in their area.

A delegation of Masters working under SAMAGRA/SSA sought adjustment as per the government policy and early release of wages.

About 25 individuals also met the Advisor and apprised him about their issues. The Advisor listened to their grievances patiently and gave instant instructions to the relevant quarters for their early resolution.