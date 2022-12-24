Advisor Bhatnagar inaugurates 10 day Exhibition- ‘Gandhi Shilp Bazaar’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 24: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today inaugurated ‘Gandhi Shilp Bazaar’, a 10 day Exhibition cum sale of Exquisite Handicrafts at Bahu Plaza, Gandhinagar here.

The Exhibition has been organised by Rural Artisans Welfare Society and sponsored by Development Commissioner Handicrafts, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.

Addressing the participants, Advisor Bhatnagar said that this Shilp Bazar is a first of its kind event being organised at Jammu and therefore it will provide a significant platform for the rural artisans from all over India to showcase their products to the general public. He added that this exhibition will also contribute towards the economic development of Artisans.

The Advisor further said that Handicrafts are part of our rich cultural heritage and reflects our centuries old traditions and values for which our country is known across the globe. He added that the event reflects the vision of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi under ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’.

Highlighting about different Government interventions of Government for development of Handicrafts sector, Advisor Bhatnagar said that the J&K Administration is organising various events and training camps for skilling the Artisans of Jammu and Kashmir. He added that the artisans are being helped in design, marketing as well as in acquiring required skills and techniques.

The Advisor further said that the Government is in process giving GI tagging to different handicraft products which will eventually benefit the artisans at large. He called upon the people of Jammu city to take part in this exhibition and boost the morale of artisans.

Assistant Director, Development Commissioner Handicrafts office, Jammu and Kashmir, Ambika Sambyal in her address highlighted about the handholding initiatives launched by Union Ministry of Textiles for the upliftment of Artisans. She added that the Handicrafts reflect expression of an artist and aesthetic beauty of an artisan is involved in crafting any handicraft item. The Assistant Director further said that around 72 broad categories of crafts are registered with Development Commissioner Handicrafts and around 100 products are GI tagged.

In his welcome address, organiser of the exhibition, Rajiv Pandita gave a brief outline about the broad contours of the 10 day Exhibition and said that around 100 Artisans from across the country are participating in the event.

During the sidelines of the exhibition, Advisor Bhatnagar also inspected different stalls of artisans and interacted with them about their crafts and techniques.

Among others, Managing Director, Handloom & Handicraft Corporation, J&K, Joint Director, Central Bureau of Communications, officers, large number of locals and artisans were also present on the occasion.