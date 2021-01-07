Advisor Baseer visits Bagh-e-Bahu, Bagh-e-Bhour

*Directs for timely completion of projects

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 7: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, today reviewed the physical and financial progress on the ongoing projects of Floriculture Department at Bagh-e-Bhour besides taking stock of upgradation plan for Bagh-e-Bahu.

Advisor reviewed the project wise expenditure and the progress made so far.

During his visit to the twin locations, Advisor directed the concerned officers to work with utmost dedication to ensure that the ongoing projects are executed properly and visitors are provided with high-end facilities during their visit to the area.

He inspected the construction work on amphitheatre, fountains, high mast lights and other works being executed at Bagh-e-Bahu and Bagh-e-Bhour. He went around each and every area of the parks and instructed the concerned for further improvements wherever required.

While reviewing progress on works being executed under Languishing Category at Bhour Camp Garden, Advisor directed the officers to keep aesthetic sense and the natural ambience in mind while executing projects. He was informed that civil works are going on and the Musical Fountain work has also been allotted. He issued directions for completion of these works by March 2021.

Advisor also directed that ornamental grill be raised around the water body over the parapet so that it becomes safe for children besides seasonal gardening activities be started at an earliest.

It was given out that foundation for the establishment of Model Floriculture Centre at Bhour Camp Garden will be laid in the month on January 2021.

Commissioner Secretary, Floriculture, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad informed that flower beds have been kept ready and plantation will start in March. He assured that modern floriculture centre, theme park, artificial lake and other things falling in Phase 1 will be completed by the end of March 2021.

Advisor was apprised about the works being undertaken under Languishing category in Bahg-e-Bahu Garden, like vertical garden, view points, improvement of water channel and installation of fountains, solar substations, retaining walls, grill fencing, up-gradation of entry gate, children corners and other allied works.

Advisor Baseer Khan also suggested the beautification of Baghe-Bahu entrance with natural ambience. He directed the officers to include the breast walling of the park and keep focus on the aesthetic scene while redeveloping the park.

Advisor also directed for improvement of the approach road to the park, developing new fountains, view points among other things.