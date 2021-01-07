3 die of COVID in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, Jan 7: Three Corona casualties were reported in Jammu and Kashmir today including two in the Valley while 127 persons tested positive for the virus and 187 others recovered.

A 45-year-old man from Khour in RS Pura tehsil of Jammu district died of COVID Pneumonia in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu today.

In the Jammu region, 106 persons tested positive for the virus including 47 in Jammu district and 44 in Udhampur while 110 recovered, 83 of them in Jammu district alone. Jammu region now has 50562 Corona cases including 1119 active and 48736 recoveries while there have been 707 casualties.

Meanwhile, Kashmir today recorded two COVID-19 deaths taking the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 1,903 while 21 positive cases were reported from the Valley

Two persons died of coronavirus in Valley taking the number of deaths in J&K to 1903. Those who died include a 75-year-old woman from Mammer Ganderbal and a 75-year-old man from Kahyam Srinagar.

With these deaths, the total fatality count reached 1196 in the Valley.

Srinagar district with 451 deaths topped the list followed by Baramulla 172, Budgam 110, Kupwara 93, Pulwama 88, Anantnag 84, Bandipora 60, Kulgam 53, Ganderbal 41 and Shopian 39.

And in the meantime, the COVID cases in Kashmir dropped as people mostly stayed indoors due to heavy snowfall.

Those who tested positive include 5 from Srinagar, 3 from Baramulla, 5 from Kupwara, 2 from Pulwama, 4 from Ganderbal and 2 from Shopian.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 2,396 including 1,276 from Kashmir division.

With 187 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached to 117,877, which is 96.48 percent of the total cases.