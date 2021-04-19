Advisor Baseer for early commissioning of Musical Fountain at Bagh-e-Bahu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 19: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, today chaired a meeting of officers at Civil Secretariat here regarding commissioning of Musical Fountain at Baghe Bahu.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary Floriculture, Secretary Tourism, Chief Engineer Jal Shakti, Chief Engineer PDD.

Advisor directed the officers to work in close coordination so that the musical fountain is commissioned on time and a proper mechanism needs to be evolved for that.

The project of Musical Fountain at Bagh e Bahu has been constructed by the Tourism department.

Advisor said that the musical fountain will be a huge attraction for the visitors.

Regarding provision of power supply to the musical fountain, Advisor directed the Chief Engineer to deploy all the necessary equipments and ensure power supply to the musical fountain by May 5.

Advisor was informed that all the prerequisites have been completed and providing of Automatic Voltage Regulator is on inspection stage and will be installed on time.

Regarding provision of water supply to the fountain, Advisor directed the Jal Shakti and Floriculture to evolve a mechanism as a short term measure for providing water supply to the musical fountain on sharing basis without affecting the supply of Floriculture till a dedicated water supply is made available.

However, for a long-term project, Advisor directed the officers to prepare a Detailed Project Report on a proposal for a separate dedicated water supply to the musical fountain.