2 Hizb militants killed in Shopian encounter

Srinagar Apr 19: Two militants of Hizbul Mujahideen were killed in an encounter in Zeipora Mantribugh area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district today.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar, told Excelsior that two militants were killed in an encounter at Zeipora Mantribugh area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district today.

He identified the two militants as Amir Ahmad Bhat son of Mohammad Yusuf Bhat, resident of Malibugh Imam Sahib in district Shopian and Sabzar Ahmad Gania of Sehpora in district Kulgam.

“Both were affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen outfit and had joined militancy in November last year and May 2019 respectively. One AK-47 rifle along with UBGL and one pistol were recovered from their possession”, he said.

Earlier, a joint operation was launched by police, Army’s 34 RR and CRPF on specific information about the presence of militants in the area. He said as the security forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, thus triggering an encounter.

He said that the militants turned down repeated surrender offers given to them by security forces.

This year, 38 militants have been killed so far in Jammu and Kashmir and majority of them beringed to Shopian district.

As a precautionary measure, the internet services have been snapped across Shopian district.