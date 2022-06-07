ACOHI awards doctorates to leading hospitality professionals

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 7: The Asian Countries Chamber of Hospitality Industry (ACOHI) awarded doctorates to leading hospitality professionals from India.

The doctorates were awarded during a convocation held at national secretariat of ACOHI in Pune. Parvez Dewan, former Secretary (Tourism) to the Government of India, was chief guest on the occasion.

The doctorates were awarded to Padma Shri Thankam E Philip (posthumous), Zakia Wardak (Consul General, Afghanistan), Kuldeep Verma (Sr VP ITDC), Parvinder Bali (Chief, Oberoi school of Learning and Development) Gurvinder Bindra (Chief, NAAC) and Shashikant Kekare (Jt Commissioner-FDA- Mumbai, Maharashtra).

On the occasion, Sanee Awsarmmel, Chairman of ACOHI, released a book about hospitality.