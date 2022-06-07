Jammu wins Eat Right Smart Cities Challenge

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 7: Along with 10 other cities, Jammu Smart City has won in the Eat Right Smart Cities Challenge.

The competition was among 108 cities across the country out of which 20 cities were shortlisted on various parameters competing to be in the Top 11 winners.

The series of presentations along with action plans were presented by Dr Parvesh Kumar, Assistant Commissioner, Food Safety Jammu along with Dr Sushil Kumar Sharma, MVO JMC & Nodal Officer for the challenge under the guidance of Hitesh Gupta, Additional CEO, Jammu Smart City & overall supervision of CEO, Smart City, Jammu in front of international members of jury at New Delhi in the month of December.

Under the challenge, Jammu Smart City has taken various initiatives by performing well in good food practices, including more licensing and registrations, making two Eat Right Campuses, three BHOG certifications, creating sustainable food environments, focusing on environmental health, various campaigns on no to plastics, creation of plastic recovery/ recycle centers, making better fruits & vegetables hubs, street food culture etc which resulted in securing of position among the Top 11 cities who participated in the challenge.

The 11 winning cities include Jammu, Chandigarh, Indore, Jabalpur, Panaji, Rajkot, Rourkela, Surat, Sagar, Tumkuru & Ujjain. These cities will now enter the scale-up stage of the challenge wherein the projects undertaken at the pilot stage will now be scaled up in a sustainable manner as per the communiqué of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

CEO Smart city Jammu / Commissioner JMC . Rahul Yadav, along with Dr Parvesh Kumar, Asstt Commissioner, Food Safety Jammu and Dr Sushil Kumar Sharma, Nodal Officer Eat Right Smart City Challenge received the award from Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Govt of India at FDA Bhawan, FSSAI New Delhi. Rahul Yadav congratulated the whole team of officers who are associated with the challenge for the implementation of various initiatives under Eat Right Smart City and dedicated this achievement to the people of Jammu who have proved that Jammu city is also number one in good eating habits.