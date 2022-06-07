Ex MLA Rajesh Gupta is no more

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 7: Senior BJP leader and former MLA Jammu East, Rajesh Gupta breathed his last today after a prolonged illness. He was 53.

Gupta former district president, Jammu was appointed first time MLA from Jammu East in 2014 December and remained as chief whip of the party in the House. He is survived by wife, two daughters and son. His cremation will take place at Jogi Gate Cremation Ground, here, tomorrow.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over Gupta’s demise and called him a dynamic leader who tirelessly worked for public welfare.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former MLA, Shri Rajesh Gupta Ji. He was a dynamic leader who tirelessly worked for public welfare. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, friends and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” Sinha tweeted.

BJP leaders including Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh, party president, Ravinder Raina, general secretary (Org), Ashok Kaul, Ex MLC Ch. Vikram Randhawa, Balbir Ram Rattan BJP Spokesman and other senior leaders have expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Gupta at a young age and expressed their sympathy with bereaved family.

Anjuman-e- Immamia Jammu, chairman, Amanat Ali Shah and its general

secretary Prof Sujat and other members have also expressed their profound grief and shock over the demise of Gupta. In a condolence meeting they recalled his services for the people of his constituency during his stint as MLA.