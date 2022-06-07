Employees of Centaur Hotel in fix, stage protest

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 7: The employees of Centaur Hotel today staged a protest alleging that the hotel was being illegally acquired by some blue-eyed persons.

Scores of employees under the banner of ‘Centaur Hotel Employees Union’ appeared in the Press Enclave and were seen raising slogans in favour of their demands.

They said that the hotel was being snatched away from their control illegally for the reasons best known to the authorities.

The employees said that the hotel is presently generating monthly revenue of an average of Rs 1.5 crores while the retainer ship income is on average Rs 60 lakhs monthly.

“Regular traveler business is average Rs 60 lakhs in average which will continue up to September 2022 as per booking status apart from other things,” they said.

They said that the blue-eyed persons seeing the gaining business trend in the Hotel want to acquire it illegally and in case the Government wants to take over the property, “we appeal to the authorities to sit together to sort out the issue of handing/taking over amicably.”

They said that they are part of the deal and that they stand to warn the concerned persons to think over it before initiating any process.

“The authorities can judge the capability of the employees that when the Hotel had 700 staff strength the business didn’t look good, and now we are only 160 employees on the roll as on date and are yielding good business of average Rs 1.5 crores monthly which is a record.”