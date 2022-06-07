DC Jammu reviews implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 7: Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa today convened a meeting to review the progress of works under Jal Jeevan Mission.

CPO Yoginder Katoch, SE PHE Sumit Puri along with other senior officers from Education, Health, Forest besides representatives from Implementing Support Agencies were present in the meeting.

The SE Jal Shakti Department informed that 272 JJM projects costing Rs 1200 crore have been approved for the district.

He further informed that 9 Implementing Support Agencies (ISA) have been hired for creating awareness regarding JJM out of which 7 agencies are already working in various parts of the district.

The Deputy Commissioner was also apprised that ISA also organised Jan Sabha, Gram Sabha and distributed pamphlets in order to sensitize the people regarding JJM.

The Deputy Commissioner said that JJM was a flagship program of the Central Government in which 100 % saturation of functional household tap water has to be ensured by the Implementing agency by the end of this year.

She also asked the ISAs to activate and involve Pani Samitis to expedite the process so that the target can be achieved in a time bound manner.