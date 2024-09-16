ACI felicitates winners of ‘U&Me’ exam

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 15: Allen Career Institute (ACI) Private Limited felicitated the winner students of ‘U& Me’ exam recently held in Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu.

This exam, aimed at students from grades 8 to 10, saw participation from around 1,200 students.

Speaking on the occasion, Sadanand Wani, the Zonal Head for Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir at Allen, explained that the purpose of this exam was to foster Team Coordination, Collaboration and competitive spirit among students.

“In daily life, achieving a larger goal requires the collective effort of a team, so it is essential for students to understand and prepare for teamwork through healthy competition,” he said.

The exam was named ‘U& Me’ because it was team-based activity. Each team consisted of two students who had to solve the paper together, with one being an Allen student and the other a non-Allen student.

The exam featured objective and integer-type questions. The students tackled difficult topics with a team spirit and also learned life skills.

Winners who excelled in the exam were honored with vouchers.

The students who performed exceptionally well in the exam were honored at a ceremony held on Sunday in Jammu.

Teams from grades 8, 9, and 10 who secured the top three positions were awarded vouchers of Rs 10,000, Rs 6,000, and Rs 4,000 respectively.

In grade 8, Mhotsav Gandotra & Vansh Gupta secured first place, Chirag Luthra & Yasha Shree Sharma achieved second place, and Pragya Ganjoo & Vidita Pandita obtained third place.

Similarly, in grade 9, Pragun Sharma & Sannidhya Sharma secured first place, Hridhaya Bhat & Shivika Aggarwala achieved second place, and Maan Baogia & Idhant Gupta obtained third place.

In grade 10, Arnav Angral & Malikarjun secured first place, Rudra Pratap Singh & Aarav Mahajan achieved second place, and Arsalan Ahmed Khan & Dhairyash Sharma obtained third place.