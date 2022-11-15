ACB Traps, Arrests Sarpanch For Demanding, Accepting Bribe

AWANTIPORA, Nov 15: Anti Corruption Bureau received a complainant against Gulam Mohammad Dar S/o AsadUllah Dar R/o Panzgam, Awantipora, Pulwama, Sarpanch, Halqa Panzgam, Awantipora, for demanding bribe of ₹5,000 for passing and signing of Labour Muster Roll of Labours engaged under “MGNREGA” Scheme by the concerned Contractor (complainant).

Since the contents of the complaint disclose demand of bribe by alleged accused public servant, which required prompt action by this investigating agency accordingly immediately after receipt of the said complaint Case FIR No. 17/2022 was registered at P/S ACB South Kashmir and investigations started.

After registration of case a trap team was constituted. The team caught red handed the accused namely Gulam Mohammad Dar S/o AsadUllah Dar R/o Panzgam, Awantipora, Pulwama, Sarpanch, Halqa Panzgam, Awantipora, for demanding and accepting bribe of ₹ 5,000. He was arrested on spot after completing necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation is going on.