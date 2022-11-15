Incharge Medical Superintendent GMC B’la Attached Over ‘Dereliction of Duties’

SRINAGAR, Nov 15: Government of Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday ordered for attachment of Incharge Medical Superintendent Government Medical College, Baramulla to the office of Principal, Government Medical College, Rajouri, over dereliction of duties of Kayakalp Yojana.

“Pending enquiry into the matter of dereliction of duties on account of violation of Kayakalp Yojana, Dr. Javid Iqbal Lone, Medical Officer (looking after the charge of Medical Superintendent, Government Medical College, Baramulla) is hereby attached in the office of Principal, Government Medical College, Rajouri”, reads an order.

“Dr. Parvez Ahmad Masoodi, Medical Officer (presently looking after the charge of BMO Boniyar) is deputed to Government Medical College, Baramulla under standard terms and conditions of deputation for a period of two years in the first instance. The Medical Officer shall also look after the charge of Medical Superintendent, Government Medical College, Baramulla temporarily, in addition to his own work, till a suitable arrangement is made”, the order reads.

“Dr. Mohammad Ramzan, I/C Block Medical Officer, Uri shall look after the charge of Block Boniyar in addition to his own duties till further orders”, the order reads.

“The arrangement in respect of Dr. Parvez Ahmad Masoodi, Medical Officer shall be purely on temporary basis and subject to the outcome of writ petition(s), if any, pending before the court(s) of law and shall not confer any right upon the Medical Officer to claim preferential treatment at the time of formal placement/regularization/promotion which shall be made strictly in accordance with the rules”, the order further read. (Agencies)