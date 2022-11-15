DC Srinagar felicitates Uzair Fayaz Khan of Nowhatta for registering excellence in International Book of Records

SRINAGAR NOVEMBER 15: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today felicitated a 25 years old, Uzair Fayaz Khan of Nowhatta Srinagar for setting a new record by completing 940 kilometres long distance between Srinagar to Delhi on foot in a recorded 7 days time.

The Deputy Commissioner handed over an Appreciation Certificate from World Book of Records, London to the young Uzair Fayaz Khan here in his Office Chamber on Tuesday.

At the outset, the DC congratulated him for his determination and registering his name in the International Book of Records.

The DC said that Uzair’s success story shows that with willpower and hard work anything is possible and Uzair serves as an inspiration for the youth. He said that Uzair deserves applause and Administration is always on forefront to provide such talented youth the support they need.

The DC also applauded the young achiever for his motive of the run to create anti-drug addiction awareness among youth.