ACB produce charge-sheet against former CE UEED, others in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday produced charge-sheet against the then Chief Engineer (CE) of Urban Environmental Engineering Department (UEED) Mohammad Hanif Lone and others in disproportionate assets case.

A spokesman for the ACB said this evening that bureau produced charge-sheet in case FIR Number 29/2018 Under Section 5(1)(e) r/w 5(2) J&K Prevention of Corruption Act & 109 RPC against Lone for possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and against his wife and sister-in-law for abetment of offences in the Court of Special Judge Anti Corruption Srinagar.

During investigation, accused chief engineer was found in the possession of immovable properties, including

one double storey house on one kanal of land at Wanbal Rawalpora Srinagar, one double storey house on one kanal and three malras of land at Naz Colony Bandipora, one double storey house on one kanal 13 marla land at Khandyal Gurez, one flat in Tawi Apartments at Sidhra Jammu,one flat in Royal Apartments at Talab Tillo Jammu,one flat in Gulposh Apartments at Bemina Srinagar, one three storey shopping structure at Bandipora Town, three kanals of land at Mujgund Srinagar.

The Spokesman said the accused Chief Engineer was also found to have accumulated huge movable assets including seven personal cars, bank balance of Rs 2.18 crore, cash of Rs 6,58,000, foreign currency, LIC policies, Metlife policies and mutual funds.

He said investigation established that value of assets possessed by accused Chief Engineer Lone is hugely disproportionate (129 per cent) to the income received by him from all sources, which constitutes an offence of criminal misconduct u/s 5(1)(e) r/w 5(2) J&K Prevention of Corruption Act Svt 2006 against him.

Investigation also revealed that the wife and sister-in-law of accused have facilitated him in raising the assets from money earned through corrupt practices by allowing to invest clandestinely in different properties in their names, which tantamount to the offence of abetment u/s 109 RPC r/w J&K 5(2) J&K Prevention of Corruption Act Svt 2006 against them.

Spokesman said all the three accused were produced in Anti Corruption Court Srinagar and charge-sheet was filed against them, after Government accorded sanction for prosecution.

He said next date of hearing has been fixed on March I, 2021. (AGENCY)